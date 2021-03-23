Man charged with killing mom and 3 kids was driving 115 mph seconds before crash, investigators say

Investigators say the driver accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Spring that killed a mom and her three kids was driving at 115 miles per hour.On Monday, constable investigators with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said that through analysis of the black box in Daniel Canada's vehicle, they found that two seconds before the crash on FM 2920, he was traveling 115 miles per hour.Canada is accused of speeding down FM 2920 Sunday night with a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit. Initially, preliminary details showed he was speeding around 100 miles an hour when he hit Porsha Branch's car.At the scene of the crash, Porsha's sedan burst into flames in a seven-car pile-up. The 28-year-old mother was killed along with three of her sons who were also in the car: 7-month-old Drake, 2-year-old Messiah, and 5-year-old King."To see the magnitude of what actually happened was just devastating to me," said Porsha's aunt, Donna Russ. "They wouldn't pull her out of the car while we were there."Eyewitness News also learned Canada has an extensive criminal history. Investigators told ABC13 he's spent time in prison for drugs.Canada is currently on probation for a charge of evading police in Gregg County and has five open warrants for his arrest in Liberty County for charges including felon in possession of a firearm, evading in car, first degree possession of controlled substance, possession of a criminal instrument and money laundering.On Sunday night, just 30 minutes before the fatal crash, Canada was pulled over for speeding by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy. The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the deputy confiscated marijuana, did not perform a field sobriety test and let Canada drive away.We're told the deputy was following a policy that states when less than four ounces of marijuana are found, it warrants just a citation.HCSO released a statement to the media saying:Canada is charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter and is facing up to life in prison if convicted. He remains in jail without bond.