70-year-old bicyclist struck and killed by cement truck in Magnolia Park, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 70-year-old bicyclist is dead after being hit by a cement truck in Magnolia Park on Thursday afternoon.

Houston police say the crash happened at around 2:05 p.m. on 1300 Wayside Drive.

Law enforcement say the man was struck by a white International 7500 cement truck making a right turn from Wayside onto Navigation Boulevard.

According to police, the bicyclist was traveling southbound when he crossed the street in a crosswalk.

Authorities say he was taken to Ben Taub, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the man is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The cement truck driver, who remained at the scene, was questioned and released after it was confirmed that he was not impaired, officials said.

An investigation is still ongoing.