SW Freeway frontage lanes closed after major crash splits car in half, hospitalizes 1, officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a major freeway crash in Houston that left one person hospitalized and a car split in half.

Houston police said they were called at about 1:10 p.m. after a Mustang and a white pickup truck crashed on a northbound frontage road at 7529 Southwest Freeway.

SkyEye was over the scene Friday afternoon where a car could be seen split in half.

According to police, frontage lanes are currently shut down.

Officials said one person was hospitalized, but their condition is currently unknown.

