police chase

Former coach says he tried to make a difference in deadly police chase suspect's life

A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital and a man is dead after HPD says Damian West hit their car during a police chase.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Former coach says he has regrets after man charged in deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When Larry Owens saw the video of Damian West from his first court appearance, as well as West's mugshot, he says he saw something most viewers did not.

"He knows he messed up. He messed up," said Owens.

The 21-year-old is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Houston police say he caused a deadly crash on Hempstead Highway Friday night that killed an innocent driver and critically injured his passenger.

Now, West is an accused murderer, but Owens sees something different.

"All I see is a little kid. A little kid who would come to our house every day and play, run around and have fun," Owens said.

For about a decade, from elementary school to high school, West played basketball with Owens' son. They jumped on the trampoline and just goofed around. Owens and his wife, Yulonda, had that kind of household. Now, they regret not being there for him longer.

"You just try to be a positive influence on them because you don't want them to end up like what just happened," said Owens.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Man accused of leading police on chase ending in deadly crash was out on $100 bond, records show
EMBED More News Videos

"These street takeovers have claimed way too many lives," said the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division chief. Records show the suspect was out on bond at the time of the crash.



According to police, West was fleeing from a so-called 'street takeover' officers had just broken up.

At speeds reaching 100 miles an hour, police say West ran a red light and caused a chain-reaction crash involving four to five other vehicles. Hoang Tran, 31, was identified as the man killed.

"Don't get me wrong, condolences and blessings to the family and to the victims. I can just imagine how they're feeling right now," said Owens. "I mean, you took a life. You almost took another life, and, Lord willing, that other person pulls through. We're praying for them. We're praying for the family. But it's just a little different for us because we're on the other side."

SEE ALSO: Exclusive video shows illegal street takeover moments before suspect leads deadly police chase
EMBED More News Videos

In the video, drivers are performing stunts in their trucks and cars, with one man even hanging out of a window while spectators cheer them on.



And so, for Owens, who has coached little league football for 17 years, he will turn his family's heartache about West into a lesson for his players.

"This life is about choices. It's about choices. I hope a lot of kids can learn from this. It's something I'll preach to my kids for the rest of my time coaching football," Owens said.

West is being held in jail on a $400,000 bond. Officials said his aggravated assault charge could be upgraded to murder if the woman in critical condition does not survive her injuries.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

READ MORE:
Court date reset for man charged with murder in chase that ended in multi-vehicle crash
EMBED More News Videos

The 21-year-old charged with murder after a chase stemming from a street takeover has a June court date to look forward to as he remains held on $400,000 bond.


Bond set for man accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash
EMBED More News Videos

Damian West appeared in court Sunday morning after police said a street takeover led to a chase ending in a deadly crash Friday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashpolice chasehouston police departmentcar chasefatal crashhigh speed chasedriver killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Court date reset for man charged in deadly crash after chase
Woman crashes into sign after HPD chase in west Houston
Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash
Driver dies in crash after fleeing from Conroe police
TOP STORIES
9-year-old out of ICU months after SW Houston road rage shooting
Conroe police shoot man they say was firing gun into home
Teen accused of shooting his girlfriend 22 times is back in custody
Pleasant today with one small opportunity for rain this week
Firefighters work to put out Clear Lake-area apartment fire
Man inhales drill bit into lung during dentist visit
Which airlines, airports, ride shares dropped mask mandates
Show More
Road rage against cyclist caught on camera
Harris County DA's office defends grand jury in contract case
Galleria to increase security after 2 shootings within a month
Cheers and fears as US ends mask mandates for travel
CA 'Happy Face Killer' victim ID'd after 29 years
More TOP STORIES News