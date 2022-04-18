Man charged in deadly crash after NW Houston police chase set to appear in court today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11755452" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "These street takeovers have claimed way too many lives," said the Harris County Vehicular Crimes Division chief. Records show the suspect was out on bond at the time of the crash.

In the video, drivers are performing stunts in their trucks and cars, with one man even hanging out of a window while spectators cheer them on.

Damian West appeared in court Sunday morning after police said a street takeover led to a chase ending in a deadly crash Friday night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials released the name of the person who was killed during a police chase, which happened after an illegal street takeover over the weekend.Houston police say Hoang Tran died when 21-year-old Damian West ran a red light and hit his car Friday night. The passenger in Tran's car was severely injured.West is expected to appear in court Monday. He's charged with murder and aggravated assault.Officials say the aggravated assault charge could be upgraded to murder if the woman in critical condition does not survive her injuries.In probable cause court on Sunday morning, West's bond was set at $400,000.According to police, street takeovers usually start in a parking lot before spilling over into the streets.This time, it started in a parking lot on Kempwood Drive in northwest Houston.In an ABC13 exclusive video, you can see drivers performing illegal stunts.An undercover officer was at the event and called for backup, according to HPD.West is accused of taking off, driving erratically, and running a red light, causing him to hit five different cars at the corner of Hempstead Highway and West Little York Road, killing Tran."Some of the stunts that they will perform are donuts, they'll spin out on their tires, and they'll create these huge pits full of people," said Lynn Nguyen with the Harris County District Attorney's Office. "A lot of crimes occur, obviously besides just the deadly conduct, at one of these events. There's drugs, all kinds of different offenses that arise."According to court documents, West was already out on a $100 bond for an unlawful carry of a weapon charge from February 2021. He was also out on bail for theft of an ATM charge out of Fort Bend County, and a drug possession charge out of Wharton County.