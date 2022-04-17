exclusive

Exclusive video shows illegal street takeover moments before suspect leads deadly police chase

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows street takeover before fatal police chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Exclusive video shows an illegal street takeover moments before a suspect led them on a deadly chase.

In the video, drivers are performing stunts in their trucks and cars, with one man even hanging out of a window while spectators cheer them on.

On Friday, Damian West attended a street takeover on Kempwood Drive around 6 p.m. before a police pursuit ended in a deadly multivehicle crash, according to police.

"He was leaving once the police had broken up the group and as he was leaving, he was driving extremely erratically, running red lights, speeding, and weaving in and out of traffic," Lynn Nguyen with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. "He evaded police and eventually struck a vehicle, an innocent third party, and killed the driver of that vehicle."

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff's Office have two teams dedicated to taking down street takeovers.

According to Nguyen, an undercover officer with the Houston Police Department was already at the event.

"They are very proactive in their investigation. They will go on social media, under cover and infiltrate these groups and figure out what events are taking place. They are recording, making sure there are crimes happening, and then they will send in officers to break up the group. That's what ended up happening," said Nguyen.

Officials have been tracking these events that start in parking lots, and then usually spill onto the streets. Because they are dangerous and put lives in jeopardy, investigators often find more illegal activity happening.

"A street take over group is basically a group of people who come together and plan and host an event in a parking lot or out in the streets of Harris County," Nguyen said. "They will perform deadly stunts in a pit they create using vehicles. A lot of crimes occur besides the deadly conduct, there's drugs, all kind of different offenses that arise."

The suspect who led police on the chase has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. According to Nguyen, there will be more arrests coming because officials are trying to find who else was involved in the street takeover.

"We have been identifying who are the people putting together these events, who are really the ones promoting these events," Nguyen said. "We are filing engaging in organized crime on these people. That has become effective because once we take down the people who are hosting and planning these events, the group essentially breaks up after that."

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonexclusivevideo cameracar
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXCLUSIVE
Former ERCOT vice chair explains what went wrong in 2021 freeze
Man charged in HPD shooting used 3D printed guns, sources tell ABC13
More charges filed against man accused of shooting 3 HPD officers
Suspect accused of shooting 3 officers faces federal charges
TOP STORIES
2 people killed in fiery train crash in northeast Harris Co.
Person shot at the Galleria Mall, HPD say
Pct. 4 deputy constable accused of robbing victims in uniform
19-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in SE Houston
Driver dies in crash after fleeing from Conroe police
Breezy, warm and muggy Easter
21-year-old man charged with murder for chase that ended in crash
Show More
Driver sentenced to 18 years in cyclist death from '18
12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall, police say
Man wanted for firing rifle at couple's car on Katy Fwy
TikTok star from Alvin raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
Bond set at $75,000 for man accused in attempted kidnappings
More TOP STORIES News