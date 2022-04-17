bonds

Bond set for man accused of leading police on chase that ended in deadly crash

Bond set at $400K for man accused of chase that ended in deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man charged with murder after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a deadly crash went before a judge Sunday morning.

West's bond was set at $400,000, and court documents show that he was already out on bond for an unlawful carry of a weapon charge when the chase unfolded Friday night.

A large crowd took over a busy parking lot on Kempwood Drive in northwest Houston and performed illegal stunts.

Investigators said West participated in the street takeover and took off when officers showed up.

West then allegedly took off speeding, ran a red light and hit five different cars, killing an innocent driver.

ABC13 spoke with one of the five victims who said he feels lucky and thankful to be alive.

The Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sherriff's Office says they have two teams dedicated to take down these street takeovers. Police say there was one undercover officer at the scene Friday night.

The passenger who was in the car with the victim who died is in the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said they plan on making additional arrests in this case.

In addition to the murder charge, West faces a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

