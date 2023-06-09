Man found shot to death at N. Harris County apartment complex, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating after a man was found shot to death in north Harris County Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to the shooting at the apartment complex at 990 Cypress Station.

He said a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez could only say the victim was a Hispanic man and did not give any suspect descriptions.

