Cy-Falls HS employee no longer with school amid accusations he touched student, district says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- The Cy-Fair Independent School District is investigating allegations that an employee at Cypress Falls High School had an improper relationship with a student, according to the district.

According to charging documents, Ennis Hernandez is accused of allegedly inappropriately touching an 18-year-old Life Skills student and showing lewd pictures of himself.

Officials were notified by the district that the student said Hernandez touched her over her clothes on her breasts and genitals several times, documents read.

According to the victim, who has an IQ of 51, the touching started on Sept. 1, 2022, in the cafeteria during her fourth-period class and continued until January, charging documents read.

The student said Hernandez would sit next to her and touch her leg and other parts, including her back, and kiss her on her forehead. Hernandez allegedly asked for a photo with the victim and told her "not to tell her mother," documents said.

Documents also state that the student said Hernandez showed her four inappropriate photos of himself.

Hernandez, who was employed as a Life Skills In-Class Paraprofessional at the school, was arrested and denied any wrongdoing.

According to documents, Hernandez said he "has to touch the students sometimes" and that if he did, it was to "calm the student down."

An investigation into Hernandez's phone revealed naked photos of himself and pictures of Life Skills students, including the victim.

The Cy-Fair ISD sent ABC13 a statement that confirms Hernandez is no longer employed at the school amid the allegations:

Mr. Ennis Hernandez was hired on Jan. 3, 2007, as a paraprofessional at Cypress Falls High School. Mr. Hernandez was placed on administrative leave on Feb. 27, 2023, pending a complete investigation by campus administration and law enforcement, after Cypress Falls High School administration was made aware of allegations of an improper relationship with a student. Mr. Hernandez submitted his resignation effective March 28, 2023.