Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring

Wondering what you need to do during a boil water notice? We've got you covered.

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A boil water notice was issued on Sunday for residents who live in parts of Spring because of low water pressure, according to officials. The alert is specifically for Harris County WCID 114.

Children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are the most vulnerable and should follow the directions listed below.

In a press release, The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the Harris County public water system should notify all customers to boil their water before consumption.

"To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled before use for drinking water or human consumption, " according to the release.

Boiling kills disease-causing organisms, including viruses, bacteria, and parasites.

Instead of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain it from another suitable source for human consumption.

The public water system will issue an update once the boil water notice is no longer in effect.