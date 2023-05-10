Cullen Boulevard, major street UH sits on, will be closed as graduations take place until Saturday

Whether you're attending a graduation ceremony or just driving in the area, Cullen Boulevard will be closed between Elgin and Cougar Place through Saturday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's graduation season! But that also means we have a graduation gridlock alert in the Greater Third Ward, home of the University of Houston Cougars.

So, if you plan to attend one of the commencement ceremonies between Wednesday and Saturday, one of the main streets the university sits on will be closed.

Starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Cullen Boulevard will be shut down between Elgin Street and Cougar Place Drive. The closure is expected to last through Saturday.

Cullen Boulevard and Holman Street will be undergoing construction, so UH has made the necessary parking arrangements.

Guests arriving from I-45 at Scott Street or Cullen Boulevard will be routed to Elgin Street.

All guests are urged to arrive 90 minutes early.

