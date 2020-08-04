coronavirus texas

Increased electricity usage in COVID-19 affects service from Texas power providers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texans are no stranger to the summer heat, and many rely on home air conditioning to keep them cool.

The Texas power grid system is designed to handle the influx of electricity due to increased cooling system usage during warmer weather, but certainly saw a change since March.

With more residents working at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas power grid system needed to be able to accommodate the increased use of power.

In April, the state actually saw an overall decrease in demand, but now that August is here, the usage is back up.

And, ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling got a notification last week from his service provider asking them to cut back.

But, state officials have said the grid is handling the current load well because commercial use of electricity has decreased as the number of customers coming inside businesses has decreased.

"There has been an uptick, like I said, in the residential use of electricity, and it is broadly accepted that it is simply a factor of people working more from home, but, at the same time, I would argue that there is an offset in class A office space using less electricity because there are fewer people in them," said Andrew Barlow from Public Utility Commission of Texas.

Also, retail power providers often guess how much energy their customers will need and buy that estimate months in advance. If the provider sees usage topping their estimate, the provider has to buy bulk electricity from, what's called, the spot market.

It costs the company more, but if you have a long term contract, the consumer can't be charged more. The company then asks customers to cut back to help protect their business.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenhoustontexassummer techpower plantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19electricenergyair conditionersummerpower outageheatnatural gas
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fines coming to people without masks as Houston sees rate drop
Undocumented immigrants behind on rent are self-evicting
ABC13 reporter Jeff Ehling shares his weight loss secrets
Why RodeoHouston wants your thoughts on COVID-19
Honda recalls total of 1.6M vans, SUVs in 4 different US recalls
2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular canceled
College Station ranks 2nd on list of struggling US college towns
Show More
Burger King worker killed in food delay shooting, police say
All deaths reported Monday from COVID-19 were Hispanic
Here's when thunderstorms could impact you on Tuesday
Goose Creek ISD discusses Robert E. Lee HS name change
Here's a recap of the news you need for Tuesday, August 4
More TOP STORIES News