Society

How to get assistance in paying your utility bill in midst of pandemic

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're struggling to pay your utility bill, there is aid available to help.

The Public Utility Commission is working with energy providers to make this assistance available, but before you can apply, this is what you need to know:

  • Must be unemployed due to COVID-19 shutdown
  • Applicants are urged to call or visit the website set up for the relief program
  • When registered, the PUC will verify your status and help get the power bill reduced
  • The aid will likely not pay your entire power bill, but it should cover a huge chunk


State officials say that if you can't pay the power bill, you can call your provider so they can work with you to set up a payment plan and help you get the available power bill help.

"You are looking at about eight cents per kilowatt hour benefit, and when you look at most of the competitive electric plans that are presented, a good price per kilowatt hour is nine to 11 cents per kilowatt hour and they are really," Andrew Barlow with the Public Utility Commission said. "Through this program, people will get assistance on the major aspect of their electricity bills for the duration of the program."

If you have any questions, you can call 866-454-8386 or visit the Public Utility Commission's website.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymoneycoronavirusbillscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott to speak on state COVID-19 hospitalization today
Man found hanged to death in video was suicide, HPD says
15-year-old shot in SE Houston in unknown condition, HPD says
T-Mobile service restored after outage affecting 86M people
SPONSORED: Spoil dad on Father's Day with Elita's Pernil Asado recipe
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
'No criminality' after officers sickened by milkshakes, NYPD says
Show More
Houston law enforcement working on public transparency
Memorial approved in honor of Santa Fe HS shooting victims
Why spike in COVID-19 cases is more serious than you think
Man seen skateboarding while hanging on to truck
Restaurants could close due to COVID-19, but you can help
More TOP STORIES News