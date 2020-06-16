How to get assistance in paying your utility bill in midst of pandemic

The Public Utility Commission is working with energy providers to make this assistance available, but before you can apply, this is what you need to know:
- Must be unemployed due to COVID-19 shutdown
- Applicants are urged to call or visit the website set up for the relief program
- When registered, the PUC will verify your status and help get the power bill reduced
- The aid will likely not pay your entire power bill, but it should cover a huge chunk
State officials say that if you can't pay the power bill, you can call your provider so they can work with you to set up a payment plan and help you get the available power bill help.
"You are looking at about eight cents per kilowatt hour benefit, and when you look at most of the competitive electric plans that are presented, a good price per kilowatt hour is nine to 11 cents per kilowatt hour and they are really," Andrew Barlow with the Public Utility Commission said. "Through this program, people will get assistance on the major aspect of their electricity bills for the duration of the program."
If you have any questions, you can call 866-454-8386 or visit the Public Utility Commission's website.
