Galveston County Health District announces COVID-19 threat level is high

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston County Health District announced COVID-19 levels are high on Thursday.

The video featured above is from a previous report.

County officials recommend following CDC precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if you have symptoms.

The CDC recommends talking to your doctor if you are at a high risk for severe illness.

For more information on testing, vaccines and more, visit the health department's website.
