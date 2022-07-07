Galveston County Health District announces COVID-19 threat level is high

The video featured above is from a previous report.
County officials recommend following CDC precautions such as wearing a mask indoors in public, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines, and getting tested if you have symptoms.
The CDC recommends talking to your doctor if you are at a high risk for severe illness.
SEE ALSO: FDA advisers recommend updating COVID booster shots to match newer variants
SEE ALSO: With breakthrough COVID cases commonplace, experts set expectations about 'vaccine efficacy'
For more information on testing, vaccines and more, visit the health department's website.