Conroe police say 20-year-old Arnold Segovia shot as his family's home was broken into

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 20-year-old man may have been shot to death by someone who broke into his family's home in the middle of the night, Conroe police said Friday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Reaves Street shortly before 3 a.m. regarding a disturbance call.

Officers arrived to find the victim, who they identified as Arnold Segovia, suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators were told Segovia lived with other family members, but police did not disclose who else was at the home.

Police disclosed through an investigation that an unknown suspect or suspects broke into the front door of the home before they shot Segovia as he exited his bedroom.

An investigation is underway.

Investigators urged anyone with information on the case to contact Conroe Police Department at 932-522-3200 and reference case No. 21100865.

There is also a way for tips to be submitted anonymously through Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for a cash reward.
