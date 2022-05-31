coast guard

Dolphin sightseeing boat towed after losing steering ability in Galveston

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A dolphin sightseeing boat lost its steering ability with 33 people aboard in Galveston on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The rescue happened at about 11 a.m. after a call from the boat captain. The boat, called Baywatch Too, drifted towards a pipe in a high trafficked area near Seawolf Park.

Watchstanders issued an urgent broadcast and directed the launch of a Coast Guard Station Response Boat.

The boat crew of the Auxilliary 6-8 arrived on the scene to assist. They successfully placed the boat in tow and transported it and the passengers to Pier 21.

"It is fortunate we were patrolling nearby, heard the call for help, and were able to relay communications between the Baywatch Too and the Coast Guard command center," said Greg Hoffnung, coxswain of the Auxiliary Flotilla 6-8 boat crew. "We recommend that all boaters keep a listening watch on channel 16 so they can support fellow mariners in distress, especially during such a busy holiday weekend."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonboating safetycoast guardwaterboatingabc13 plus galvestonpassengerdolphin
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COAST GUARD
Coast Guard rescues man from sinking boat in Clear Lake
Clear Lake charter boat captain and crew arrested
2 boaters rescued near South Padre Island by Coast Guard
Good Samaritan helps boaters in Galveston
TOP STORIES
1st Uvalde school shooting victims remembered at funeral visitations
2 more suspects arrested in connection to killing of Baytown woman
Victim in late teens shot in head during drug sale, deputies say
Man shoots wife thinking she was an intruder, police say
New photos show tattoos as search for escaped inmate enters 3rd week
Hundreds gather for Memorial Day service at Houston National Cemetery
Man attempts to lure teens with cookies, Memorial Village police say
Show More
Houston wastewater indicating COVID cases rising ahead of summer
1 killed in shooting at convenience store in SE Houston, HPD says
Justice Department investigation into Uvalde shooting: What to expect
Hundreds more flights canceled, disrupting Memorial Day weekend
Fire burns home in neighborhood where teen shot to death a week ago
More TOP STORIES News