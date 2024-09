Coast Guard rescues 2 children, 2 adults after boat capsizes off Galveston on Fourth of July

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two children and two adults were rescued after their boat capsized in the water off Galveston on Thursday.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston said they received a report of the incident at 6:20 p.m.

At the scene, a Coast Guard crew reported seeing people holding onto the boat. The children were wearing life jackets, but the adults were not.

The four were safely transferred to Galveston Bait and Tackle with no reported injuries.