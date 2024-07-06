Body found, 1 still missing in Galveston after boat crash; search continues amid Beryl threat

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body has been found in the search for two people who went missing after a boat crash into a north Galveston jetty.

According to Tim Miller of Texas Equusearch, crews found the body at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they are working to confirm if the body was one of the boaters who went missing in the crash.

The crash happened at 9:30 p.m. Friday with five adults on the boat. As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, officials said they were still searching for two.

Family members of the victims said they were worried that incoming weather could hinder the Coast Guard's ability to find their loved ones as Beryl approaches Texas' coast.

The three rescued adults were taken to the hospital; the conditions and extent of their injuries are currently unknown.

Crews are still searching for one missing person, but the Coast Guard said their search depends on the weather.

Miller said Texas Equusearch will try to go out on Sunday but will have to do a weather check to see if they can.