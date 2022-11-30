Officials want improvements at Cleveland ISD campus crosswalk after 2 students hit by truck

Cleveland ISD officials fight for improvements at crosswalk where two high school students were hit by a truck, according to the district.

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- TxDOT officials are planning to visit East Houston Avenue after two students were hit by a truck along the road and airlifted to Memorial Hermann hospital.

A ninth and 10th grader at Cleveland High School suffered broken bones and a hurt ankle following the incident Monday night.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 Cleveland ISD students hospitalized after being hit by truck on campus crosswalk

Cleveland police said the 14- and 16-year-old students were walking back to school after grabbing food across the street before 6:30 p.m.

An employee at Fish Tales told ABC13 he served the two best friends, and shortly after they left the restaurant, he heard a scream followed by sirens from first responders.

Susan Ard, Cleveland ISD's director of communications, said the area can be dangerous for students.

"It's dusk, turning dark at that time, and it's a very busy highway," Ard said.

TxDOT said a representative will visit the site and will evaluate the location to see if any improvements can be made.

"It's a great feeling," Willie Carter, president of the Cleveland ISD Board of Directors, said. "It's just sad that we have to have injuries like this and a little less than death to get something done."

Carter said he made calls after the incident.

"I was in conversation a couple of hours ago with the state representative, Ernest Bailes, asking him to reach out to TxDOT, and see (if) he could he get us some help with a flyover," Carter said.

A flyover would give leaders an idea of what needs to be done along the street that several students cross each school day.

Cleveland police are looking into whether the 32-year-old driver, who was driving a company vehicle, had been speeding, and/or drinking at the time.

"He did appear a little bit resentful (and) remorseful about what had taken place," Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard said.

Police are encouraging drivers in the area to slow down and limit distractions.

The district understands parents may be concerned about this happening to their child.

Ard said it's time to have a talk.

"Caution your children, please. When it's turning dark, turning night, don't cross over (State Highway) 321, it's an extremely busy road," she said.