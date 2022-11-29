2 Cleveland ISD students hospitalized after being hit by truck on campus crosswalk

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Cleveland ISD students are hospitalized after being hit by a truck while crossing the street on school campus, according to the district.

On Monday at about 6:30 p.m., two students were walking from a restaurant on East Houston Ave back to the high school when a pickup truck struck the teenagers in the crosswalk, according to police.

The 14-and 16-year-old students were transported by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann in the Texas Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they detained the driver and are investigating the incident.

There were no other reported injuries, and it is unclear what led to the crash.