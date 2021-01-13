Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. "This is not Chuck Norris," the actor's manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but "Chuck is much more handsome."
"Walker, Texas Ranger," in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.
I recently learned there was a Chuck Norris lookalike at the DC Capitol riots. It wasn’t me and I wasn’t there. There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order.— Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) January 12, 2021
Norris lives in Grimes County between Navasota and Anderson, where he and his wife run a bottled water company.
Norris condemned the riot Tuesday in a tweet to fans.
"There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," Norris wrote.
