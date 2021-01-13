mistaken identity

Chuck Norris' manager says actor was not at U.S. Capitol riot

NEW YORK (KTRK) -- Chuck Norris' manager says the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star was not present at last week's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A photo of a man resembling Norris apparently with a member of the mob began trending online. "This is not Chuck Norris," the actor's manager Erik Kritzer told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family," Kritzer said. He acknowledged that the man photographed looked somewhat like Norris but "Chuck is much more handsome."

FROM 2017: Texas Senate names Chuck Norris honorary Texan

"Walker, Texas Ranger," in which Norris played karate-kicking lawman Cordell Walker, ran on CBS from 1993 to 2001. In 2016, he announced his support for President Donald Trump.



Norris lives in Grimes County between Navasota and Anderson, where he and his wife run a bottled water company.

Norris condemned the riot Tuesday in a tweet to fans.

"There is no room for violence of any kind in our society. I am and always will be for Law and Order," Norris wrote.

The video above is from his 2017 honor of being named an honorary Texan.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

RELATED: Raising Cane's donates $100,000 to Chuck Norris' Kickstart Kids organization

FROM 2018: Hungary's Orban meets with Chuck Norris
EMBED More News Videos

Hungary's Orban meets with Chuck Norris.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societygrimes countyentertainmenttexas newsus capitolmistaken identity
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Woman mistakes friend for intruder and shoots him
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
Grandma who texted wrong teen shares 4th Thanksgiving with him
Yankees GM Cashman mistaken for thief, stopped at gunpoint
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect passes out in custody after shooting at deputy
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Patchy frost by sunrise, then sunshine and warming up
Leaders join ABC13 town hall to answer your vaccine questions
Drive-thru vaccine clinic at NRG Park to open this week
Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Houston and across Texas
Houston woman died from new COVID-19 strain, family says
Show More
TX woman charged for threatening women day before Capitol riot
HCSO looking for handler of dog involved in attack on child
YouTube suspends Trump's channel for at least a week
Sen. Cruz's communications director resigns
Some say getting vaccine in Houston is next to impossible
More TOP STORIES News