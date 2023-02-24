4 arrested in vehicle chop shop operation charged, Harris County Sheriff's Office says

Multiple people were arrested Thursday in northeast Harris County, where a suspected chop shop was raided.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four people arrested in a chop shop operation have been charged, according to an update Friday from the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Three of them will faces charges related to the chop shop, as well as weapons and possession of a controlled substances charges. One faces evading in a motor vehicle and unlawfully carrying a weapon charges.

The sheriff's office SWAT unit raided the vehicle chop shop on Hopper Road on Thursday.

A total of seven stolen trucks, including parts stripped, were recovered by authorities, according to the sheriff's office.

None of the suspects' names have been released yet because authorities are building possible cases on others.

