Toddler transported to the hospital after being hit by car in Aldine area, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A toddler is hospitalized after being hit by a car Friday evening in the Aldine area, according to deputies.

Harris County Sheriff's Office said at about 5 p.m., they responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian accident at 2310 Brea Crest St.

Deputies said a toddler was hit and taken to the hospital, although their condition remains unknown.

According to deputies, the driver who hit the child stayed at the scene.

No other information was provided.

Just hours earlier, a 14-year-old was also struck by a car during an unrelated incident in northwest Harris County. That child is expected to be OK.

