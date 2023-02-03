Child expected to be OK after being hit by car in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 deputies said

SkyEye flew over the scene of a crash investigation involving a vehicle hitting a teenager. The driver remained at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in north Houston after a 14-year-old was hit by a car in northwest Harris County, deputies said.

The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

Heavy police presence could be seen in the 2800 block of Northcrest Drive near Grand Parkway as deputies were on the scene.

Pct. 4 says that the child was conscious and alert. They were reportedly taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene, deputies said.

The child is expected to be OK.