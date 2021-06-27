HPD searching for driver who fled after hitting girl outside gender reveal party in SE Houston

Commanders, investigators and PIO responding to 6700 block of Japonica Street after a young girl was struck by a vehicle about 8:10 p.m.



The driver fled the scene. The girl was transported to an area hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.#hounews pic.twitter.com/XKwYSp3ojh — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 27, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Police are looking for the driver on the loose after hitting a 4-year-old girl Saturday night in southeast Houston.It happened around 8:10 p.m. on Japonica Street near the Gulf Freeway and Griggs Road.Police said the girl who was struck was playing in front of a home during a gender reveal party.The victim, identified as Evelyn Gonzalez by family members, was rushed to a hospital where she was stable and was expected to recover.The vehicle involved was a white sedan and was caught on video by people at the home.