Lawmaker proposing 'Grand Theft Auto' ban says video game contributes to carjackings

Retired police officer recently had vehicle stolen in Illinois carjacking
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
An Illinois lawmaker has a new response to the recent surge in carjackings around the Chicago area, banning a popular video game.

Democratic State Rep. Marcus Evans pointed at "Grand Theft Auto," which depicts scenes of violent car thefts, robberies and general criminal activity, as inspiration for what's happening in his home district.

"Grand Theft Auto," which had its first installment released in 1997, is the main issue, he said.

Evans said he plans to introduce a bill to ban sales of the game in Illinois.

"'Grand Theft Auto' and other violent video games are getting in the minds of our young people and perpetuating the normalcy of carjacking," Evans said. "Carjacking is not normal and carjacking must stop."

SEE RELATED STORY: Armed robbery suspect shot by police after carjacking woman and child, HPD says

Evans also thanked on Monday community activist Early Walker for starting "Operation Safe Pump," in which security teams patrol gas stations, to protect people while they're pumping gas. It was recently extended to other nearby cities, as a retired police officer was targeted and carjacked last week.

Walker agreed with Evans' conclusion about the game, in which players steal cars as part of a larger plot of organized crime.

"Representative Evans and I have researched and concluded that these very young offenders of carjacking are greatly influenced by the Grand Theft Auto video game," Walker said. "I truly believe that there is bipartisan support to ban this game from being sold in Illinois."
