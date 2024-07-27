'I was scared': Teen shot in Deer Park carjacking says he 'didn't care', wanted to protect stepmom

DEER PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- ONLY ON ABC13 will you hear the terrifying details from a 16-year-old who took a bullet to the chest while defending his stepmother during a carjacking in Deer Park.

It's been a week no teenager ever expects, standing face to face with death on Tuesday and up walking by Friday.

William Hammond said he is on a roller coaster of emotions and owes his miraculous recovery to God.

William was up and walking again, eager and ready to leave the hospital. It came just three days after being shot in the chest by a suspect stealing his stepmother's car.

"He pulled out a gun and shot me. It was this close to my heart," William said.

Hammond and his stepmom, Charlotte Tucker, were leaving work at I Heart Mac on Spencer Highway in Deer Park when the teen stepped in to protect her from an armed robber.

"I was scared, but I knew what could have happened to my stepmom, and I didn't care," he said.

The suspect, 28-year-old Matthew Hubbard, shot William and stole their vehicle before police said he led officers on a 21-mile chase with speeds of up to 115 mph, according to court records.

"It went completely through my chest... it went in between my fifth and sixth rib and fractured it a bit, and it went straight through," William said. "I pulled up my shirt, and I was completely covered head to toe with blood that was gushing."

A hearing officer read in court on Hubbard's bond amount aloud during probable cause court.

"A juvenile was shot by Mr. Hubbard in an effort to protect his mother. The court sets his bond on this case to $1 million," they said.

ABC13 found that Hubbard is facing multiple charges related to the situation. He's also charged with several aggravated assaults and robberies with a deadly weapon accused of threatening other people.

Hammond tells ABC13 he doesn't have anger toward Hubbard and hopes the Lord can intervene. He says he got a second chance at life and is being hailed as a hero by his family and across his community.

