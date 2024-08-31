19-year-old woman allegedly carjacks 81-year-old before leading police on a short chase

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman is in jail after police say she beat up and carjacked an 81-year-old man, before leading police on a chase in the stolen car.

Police said the victim was waiting for his wife outside the CVS at Westheimer and Woodland Park just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday when Keyanna Washington approached and sat down in the seat next to him.

Washington is accused of ordering him to drive her somewhere and telling him she had a gun.

When the victim refused, police say she began assaulting him.

He finally surrendered his car, and police say she drove off in it.

A short time later, officers say they spotted her driving on the South Loop near Braeswood and pursued her at high speeds into Meyerland.

According to police, she eventually stopped when she got a flat tire, but then tried running on foot before they were able to arrest her.

Washington's bond was set at $75,000 during her court appearance on Thursday.

She's already out on bond for allegedly stealing her stepfather's car on July 14.

