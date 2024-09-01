90-year-old veteran murdered during carjacking in SW Houston identified as Nelson Beckett

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 90-year-old veteran shot and killed during a carjacking outside a southwest Houston retirement community has been identified by his son as Nelson Beckett.

The video above is from a previous report.

Police say Beckett was in the parking lot of Lonestar Living on Westbrae Parkway around 12:45 p.m. Saturday when a man in his late 20s approached and struck up a conversation.

According to investigators, surveillance footage shows the man begin attacking Beckett before shooting him and getting into his car.

As he made his getaway, police say the suspect ran over Beckett, who was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Beckett's car was found abandoned at an apartment complex less than three miles away.

Tim Beckett told Eyewitness News that his father leaves behind two children, five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

He said he attended Abilene Christian University and served in the Navy, although he never saw combat.

After the Navy, Beckett worked in sales and played an active role in Southwest Central Church of Christ, where his son said he once served as an elder.

The church addressed Beckett's murder during Sunday service.

"What a foolish, brutal act against the mildest of men, an act that makes absolutely no sense," senior minister Steve Sargent said.

Sargent noted that Beckett had attended a funeral at the church the Wednesday before his murder.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact HPD's homicide unit at 713-308-3600.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.