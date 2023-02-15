Stolen truck's tires blow out next to Humble PD during chase, photos show

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase involving a car thief coincidentally ended in front of the City of Humble Police Department, according to a Facebook post.

The suspect stole a truck Tuesday afternoon, but it didn't take long for family members to find it and start chasing it down, according to the police department.

Some shots were fired, according to officers, but that's not what allegedly stopped the stolen truck.

The truck blew its front tires after getting airborne from going over railroad tracks near Main Street at Bender Avenue, police said.