WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
car chase

Stolen truck's tires blow out next to Humble PD during chase, photos show

KTRK logo
Wednesday, February 15, 2023 8:39PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase involving a car thief coincidentally ended in front of the City of Humble Police Department, according to a Facebook post.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The suspect stole a truck Tuesday afternoon, but it didn't take long for family members to find it and start chasing it down, according to the police department.

Some shots were fired, according to officers, but that's not what allegedly stopped the stolen truck.

The truck blew its front tires after getting airborne from going over railroad tracks near Main Street at Bender Avenue, police said.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW