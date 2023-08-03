1 person in critical condition after HPD officers crash into uninvolved car during SW Houston chase

Video of the aftermath shows the intensity of the impact. It's hard to even tell what kind of car it was. HPD body-worn camera will be part of an investigation.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person is in critical condition after Houston police say a patrol car crashed into their vehicle during a chase in southwest Houston. That person wasn't even involved in the chase.

This incident is one of three crashes that happened across the Houston area overnight.

The chase ended in a dramatic crash at about 2 a.m. Thursday on Highway 6 at Beechnut.

Video shows just how intense the impact was. It's hard to even tell what kind of car was hit.

According to the Houston Police Department, westside officers pulled over a driver because the license plate didn't match the make and model of the car. They say the driver pulled over, but as the officer went up to the car, the driver took off, and the officers chased after.

It's unclear how long the chase lasted.

HPD says the patrol vehicle crashed into a car with one person inside. That person was not involved and just happened to be driving in the area when the chase came through the intersection.

Police told ABC13 that the person had to be extracted from the car by firefighters and taken by Life Flight to the medical center, where we were told they are in critical condition but expected to survive.

We spoke with a man who says he saw what happened and is thankful his car didn't get hit in all of this.

"There was a car going fast, coming straight from that way. Throwing sparks on the ground going how fast he was. Light was already green, but all the cars waited. Police doing their job trying to catch up. Unfortunately, I believe he ran into the other car," Seth Arrizola said.

HPD says there is body-worn camera video that captured the crash. That video will be part of their investigation, which will help determine how fast the cars were going, the timing of how it played out, and determine fault.

