Deputies tried to stop the suspect after receiving a call about a disturbance. The man ended up losing control of the vehicle and died after crashing.

Suspect dies after being ejected in crash in The Woodlands during chase with Montgomery Co. deputies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A chase in The Woodlands ended with a suspect being killed late Wednesday night, Montgomery County deputies said.

A man left after what deputies called a disturbance on Lake Robbins Drive at about 9 p.m.

Deputies said they tried to stop him, but the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed on an embankment of the Woodlands Parkway Bridge.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and died. Deputies said he was the only person in the vehicle.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.