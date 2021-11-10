Texas Top 10 fugitive from Missouri City captured in central Texas by US Marshal's task force

The video above is from earlier reporting.
Charles Lee Tillman Jr. was taken into custody by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning in Killeen, according to La Grange police and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Tillman was wanted in connection with the May 30 killing of David Wayne Harrison Jr.
Tillman had been added to the list of Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives earlier this month
Prior to Tillman's capture, members of Harrison's family talked to ABC13 about their grief and hope for justice.
"I either said, 'God bless you' or 'I love you,' and he said, 'OK, Mom,' and that was it," Harrison's mother, Lisa Smith, said about the day before he died. "The next night, my son was dead."
"Every step you take is one step closer to justice," Smith said. "I don't know how you can live every day with what you did. It's wrong. You take a life, you turn yourself in. You took my son's life. His 89-year-old grandfather had to bury him. His family, his dad, my husband, his siblings, his wife. It's been some hard nights, so turn yourself in. And to the people aiding you, they should be ashamed of themselves. You're wrong, and you will not be forgiven for doing the wrong thing. That's my message."
Tillman is from Missouri City, and investigators said he has ties to Weimar, Smithville and Houston.
Fayette County Crime Stoppers had offered a $7,500 reward for any information that led to Tillman's arrest. Additionally, Texas Crime Stoppers offered an $8,500 reward.
It wasn't clear if anonymous tips led to Tillman's capture.