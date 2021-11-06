Victim's family hopes someone will turn in 1 of Texas' Top 10 fugitives

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- There's a hefty reward being offered for information that leads to a Missouri City man who's wanted for the murder of a man in La Grange earlier this year.
Charles Lee Tillman Jr. was added this month to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. Tillman, 34, is wanted in connection with the May 30 killing of David Wayne Harrison Jr.
The 40-year-old Harrison was found shot to death at a La Grange apartment over Memorial Day weekend.
Harrison's mother, Lisa Smith, said she spoke with him the day before he died.
"I either said, 'God bless you or I love you,' and he said, 'OK, Mom,' and that was it," Smith said. "The next night, my son was dead."
Smith shared a picture showing where multiple bullets tore through the front door of her son's apartment.
Authorities believe Tillman is the suspected gunman, but there's been no word on what may have led to the shooting.
Smith said she believes there are multiple people who were involved in a fight that night.
"Every step you take is one step closer to justice," Smith said. "I don't know how you can live every day with what you did. It's wrong. You take a life, you turn yourself in. You took my son's life. His 89-year-old grandfather had to bury him. His family, his dad, my husband, his siblings, his wife. It's been some hard nights, so turn yourself in. And to the people aiding you, they should be ashamed of themselves. You're wrong, and you will not be forgiven for doing the wrong thing. That's my message."
Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds.
He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. Tillman is from Missouri City, and investigators said he has ties to Weimar, Smithville and Houston.
Fayette County Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for any information that leads to Tillman's arrest.
Additionally, Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $8,500 reward. That's a total of $16,000 for any credible information, and you can remain anonymous. You can call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
Smith said her son had a passion for basketball, and she hopes to start a scholarship fund for the children of La Grange and surrounding communities to honor Harrison's memory.
Follow Roxie Bustamante on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
Victim's family hopes someone will turn in 1 of Texas' Top 10 fugitives
TOP STORIES
Show More