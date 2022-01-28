officer killed

Officers escort body of Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal to funeral home Friday morning

EMBED <>More Videos

Officers escort body of corporal killed in ambush to funeral home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police escorted the body of a Harris County Pct. 5 corporal who was killed in an ambush shooting from the medical examiner's office Friday morning.

Cpl. Charles Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston last weekend.

You can watch SkyEye video from the procession in the video player above.

Galloway's body was escorted from the medical examiner's office to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Dozens of law enforcement officers honored Galloway at the procession.

The procession took SH-288 to Beltway 8. Galloway was a toll road deputy, so the procession traveled the route he patrolled on the Beltway.

The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.

The suspect in the murder, 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, was arrested Wednesday morning at a hotel in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico.

In a press conference Thursday, officials revealed that he is a 25-year fugitive out of Harris County. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1995, but absconded from parole and had been wanted ever since.

READ MORE: Man arrested in Mexico for Pct. 5 corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Oscar Rosales was charged with aggravated assault with a knife in Harris County in 1995, Kim Ogg said. He may also be wanted for murder in El Salvador.


Rosales is also reportedly wanted for murder in El Salvador, and officials will be contacting other Central American countries to notify them about his arrest.

Galloway was attempting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beechnut, according to police.

He pulled over a newer-model white Toyota Avalon, and the driver, identified as Rosales, got out and immediately fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, investigators said.

Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators are calling an ambush attack.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Deputy constable shot and killed in southwest Houston during a traffic stop, in search of suspect
EMBED More News Videos

"Corporal Galloway was very much loved by the men and women he served with," said Constable Ted Heap, "There's a lot of broken up officers who he meant a lot to in their lives."



Two of Rosales' relatives were charged with tampering with evidence in the case. According to court records, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are identified as Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, respectively, are accused of trying to cover up the suspect's involvement in the case.

Galloway leaves behind a daughter and a sister. He joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served for over 12 years, Constable Ted Heap said.

He most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. Officials say he will be remembered by the numerous deputies he trained and mentored.

Rosales is expected to appear in court Friday morning.

SEE ALSO: No bond granted for suspect in Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal's ambush killing
EMBED More News Videos

Oscar Rosales had his first appearance in court just hours after he was captured in Mexico. In the video above, ABC13's Jessica Willey more on the latest developments.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedfugitive arrestfugitiveofficer involved shootingofficer involved shootingpolice officer shotfuneralman shotman killeddeputy involved shootingofficer killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OFFICER KILLED
Man arrested in corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say
Deputies escort body of fallen HCSO Sgt. to funeral home
No bond granted for suspect in Pct. 5 corporal ambush killing
2nd NYPD officer dies days after Harlem shooting
TOP STORIES
US-59 outbound at W. Bellfort shut down after car slams into big rig
Suspect who shot 3 officers now in custody after standoff, HPD says
ABC13 obtains HPD scanner traffic of chase that led to shootout
Clouds clearing today, sunny through the weekend with rain next week
Woman shot in the shoulder during robbery set up in SW Houston
10 injured when bridge collapses in PA; human chain formed to help
Bayou Bistro and Bar owner killed in Texas City shooting
Show More
Holocaust survivor, great-grandson educate next generation on TikTok
Bidens welcome cat named Willow to White House
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic set for resentencing in Oklahoma
Man arrested in corporal's murder is 25-year fugitive, officials say
Minnie Mouse celebrates Disneyland Paris anniversary with new look
More TOP STORIES News