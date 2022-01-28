Officers escort body of Harris Co. Pct. 5 corporal to funeral home Friday morning

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11515028" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Oscar Rosales was charged with aggravated assault with a knife in Harris County in 1995, Kim Ogg said. He may also be wanted for murder in El Salvador.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police escorted the body of a Harris County Pct. 5 corporal who was killed in an ambush shooting from the medical examiner's office Friday morning.Cpl. Charles Galloway was shot and killed during a traffic stop in southwest Houston last weekend.You can watch SkyEye video from the procession in the video player above.Galloway's body was escorted from the medical examiner's office to Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Dozens of law enforcement officers honored Galloway at the procession.The procession took SH-288 to Beltway 8. Galloway was a toll road deputy, so the procession traveled the route he patrolled on the Beltway.The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday.The suspect in the murder, 51-year-old Oscar Rosales, was arrested Wednesday morning at a hotel in Ciudad de Acuña, Mexico.In a press conference Thursday, officials revealed that he is a 25-year fugitive out of Harris County. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 1995, but absconded from parole and had been wanted ever since.Rosales is also reportedly wanted for murder in El Salvador, and officials will be contacting other Central American countries to notify them about his arrest.Galloway was attempting a traffic stop around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 9100 block of Beechnut, according to police.He pulled over a newer-model white Toyota Avalon, and the driver, identified as Rosales, got out and immediately fired repeatedly at Galloway's patrol car, investigators said.Galloway was shot multiple times and died at the scene in what investigators are calling an ambush attack.Two of Rosales' relatives were charged with tampering with evidence in the case. According to court records, Reina Marquez and Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez, who are identified as Rosales' wife and brother-in-law, respectively, are accused of trying to cover up the suspect's involvement in the case.Galloway leaves behind a daughter and a sister. He joined Precinct 5 in 2009 and served for over 12 years, Constable Ted Heap said.He most recently served in the toll road division as a field training officer. Officials say he will be remembered by the numerous deputies he trained and mentored.Rosales is expected to appear in court Friday morning.