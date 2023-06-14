Channelview hit-and-run crash leaves woman dead, Harris County sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was left to die along a Channelview-area road on Tuesday evening after deputies say she was hit by a red SUV.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted information about an investigation that got underway in the 17600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, which is located within the San Jacinto River Estates area of the east Harris County town.

The woman was struck by the red SUV that fled the scene, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted. The victim was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both lanes of Meadowbrook Drive were shut down as deputies began investigating.

The sheriff's office did not immediately disclose any other details.