5 homes asked to evacuate due to gas leak in Channelview, sheriff says

@HCSOTexas @HCCOPct3 units are assisting with traffic control at Dell Dale St at Wallisville. Channelview Fire Department and HC Hazmat are assisting with a natural gas leak. Occupants from about 5 homes are being asked to evacuate at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f9Fa80smx4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 30, 2021

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A natural gas leak has prompted an evacuation of some homes in part of a neighborhood in Channelview.On Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies and Harris County Precinct 3 units were helping with traffic control at Dell Dale Street at Wallisville.So far, occupants from five homes in the area have been asked to evacuate, according to Gonzalez.