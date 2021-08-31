gas leak

5 homes asked to evacuate due to gas leak in Channelview, sheriff says

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- A natural gas leak has prompted an evacuation of some homes in part of a neighborhood in Channelview.

On Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies and Harris County Precinct 3 units were helping with traffic control at Dell Dale Street at Wallisville.

So far, occupants from five homes in the area have been asked to evacuate, according to Gonzalez.

Details pertaining the leak remain unclear.

