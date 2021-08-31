5 homes asked to evacuate due to gas leak in Channelview, sheriff says

On Monday evening, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that deputies and Harris County Precinct 3 units were helping with traffic control at Dell Dale Street at Wallisville.
So far, occupants from five homes in the area have been asked to evacuate, according to Gonzalez.
Details pertaining the leak remain unclear.
@HCSOTexas @HCCOPct3 units are assisting with traffic control at Dell Dale St at Wallisville. Channelview Fire Department and HC Hazmat are assisting with a natural gas leak. Occupants from about 5 homes are being asked to evacuate at this time. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/f9Fa80smx4— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 30, 2021