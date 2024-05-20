Crews work to repair gas leak near Lamar High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Fire Department confirms crews are working to repair a gas leak near Lamar High School. Hazmat is also on the scene.

Workers have reportedly been at the location since about 11 a.m. Monday.

There's no word what may have caused the gas leak. Officials have not confirmed if there is any impact to students or class schedules at this time.

