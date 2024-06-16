County Road 190 reopens after high-pressure gas line leak prompts 9-hour closure in Alvin

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- County Road 190 has reopened to traffic and residents after a high-pressure gas line leak prompted a nine-hour closure on Sunday.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office announced the road closure at 7:23 a.m. after a minor accident caused damage to a high-pressure gas line.

No injuries were reported in the accident, but commuters and residents were advised to avoid the area while Centerpoint worked to repair the damage with the Alvin fire crews at the scene.

The Alvin Volunteer Fire Department announced that its firefighters have turned the scene over to Energy Transfer, and residents can now return to their homes.