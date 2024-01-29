University of Houston reports natural gas leak near stadium parking garage, prompting road closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston reported a natural gas leak near the TDECU stadium parking garage on Holman Street on Monday morning.

UH posted about the gas leak on social media shortly before 9 a.m.

The university said Holman Street is blocked off from Scott Street to Cullen Boulevard until further notice. All entrances and exits to the stadium garage and lot 15c are also closed.

Students and staff have been asked to avoid the area.

It's unclear what sparked the gas leak. Authorities did not issue a shelter-in-place.

Stadium garage permit holders can park in zones E and F, UH said.