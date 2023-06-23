Just over 45,000 customers are left in the dark on Friday, according to CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker. Most of them are in northwest Harris County.

More than 45,000 CenterPoint customers still without power after Wednesday's storms, tracker shows

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- It may have been a quick storm Wednesday night, but the effects from the wind and rain are still seen Friday morning as more than 45,000 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power.

Neighborhoods in Spring remain dark. There are downed trees and trash bags with yard debris at the end of most driveways.

ABC13's Courntey Fischer even saw a tree leaning up against a power pole.

Just over 45,000 customers are left in the dark on Friday, according to CenterPoint Energy's outage tracker. Most of them are in northwest Harris County. That's down from what was initially 300,000 customers who lost power after Wednesday's storms.

Centerpoint is saying power won't be restored until Sunday, and there is no way to know what areas will be restored first.

Company trucks were seen out in Spring working in the neighborhood.

A reminder as heat warnings continue, if you know anyone who doesn't have air conditioning, check on them.

SEE RELATED STORY: Thousands of customers still without power after severe storms pushed through Houston area

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.