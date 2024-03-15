WATCH LIVE

Greater Houston area regaining power after more than 26,000 customers lost power during thunderstorm

Friday, March 15, 2024
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to a CenterPoint energy outage tracker, the greater Houston area appears to be regaining power after severe thunderstorms swept through the area, leaving people in the dark.

At the height of the outages, there were more than 26,000 customers without power. Since then, the number of outages has dropped to less than 23,000.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the La Porte Office of Emergency Management (OEM) said the widespread outage on the east side of town was caused by a tree falling on powerlines.

According to OEM, CenterPoint has been contacted, but the restoration time is currently unknown.

Emergency Management says they will continue to monitor.

