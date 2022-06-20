auto theft

Catalytic converter ordinance in effect after rise of thefts in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new ordinance to crack down on catalytic converter thefts and resale is now in effect across Houston this weekend.

City leaders unanimously approved the ordinance back in May in an attempt to address the 123% increase in catalytic converter thefts.

"People need to know that if you steal them, you will pay the price for it," said Mayor Turner in a news release in May. "If you are going to do it, we are going to make it as inconvenient as possible for you."

People will now need to show proof of owning a cut catalytic converter when they go to sell it to a metal recycler.

Rules for automotive repair facility selling the catalytic converter:

  • Person selling the catalytic converter must shot the receipt from the repair facility (name of business, address of the business, phone number of business, year, make, model and vehicle identification number
  • metal recycler must verify the repair facility is an actual business
  • A seller with a valid used automotive parts recycler license issued by TDLR can sell catalytic converters to a metal recycler without a verifiable receipt from a repair facility


Rules for individual sellers:

  • Must show the year, make, model and vehicle identification number from the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from
  • Must show a copy of the certificate of title or other ownership documentation for the vehicle the catalytic converter was removed from


Metal recycler purchasing requirements:

  • Must photograph all sides of the device, get the serial number and VIN
  • Required to keep and upload all information and photos to the police department's online investigation system


If someone doesn't show proof that they own the cut device, it could result in a misdemeanor charge for each catalytic converter.

