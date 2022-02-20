theft

Catalytic converter theft leads to high-speed chase from Texas City to north Houston, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas City police say they received a call around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday after two men allegedly took catalytic converters from cars in an apartment complex.

When officers arrived, they spotted the suspects in action and tried to stop them, but they fled. This led to a high-speed chase of more than 60 miles per hour on I-45, police say.

Police chased them from Texas City to the northside of Houston. The suspects hit a car while taking the feeder road at Tidwell.

During the pursuit, there was one vehicle accident within the city limits. Those drivers are okay.

The suspects did not stop to render aid and continued driving after that crash to west Montgomery, where they pulled into the Garden City Apartments. They tried to jump out of the car and run from there, but officers quickly caught them.

Officers say they found several catalytic converters inside the car that was stolen.

Both suspects face theft charges, motor vehicle burglary, and felony evading charges.

