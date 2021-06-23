auto theft

Man arrested in catalytic converter theft at Spring apartments, another on the run

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in catalytic converter theft at Spring apartments

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is in custody and another is on the run after they were caught trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle at an apartment complex in Spring, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said.

At about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Cardiff at Louetta Lakes apartments in the 3400 block of Louetta Road.

That's where witnesses told deputies that two men were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

When deputies arrived, they found the men, who ran away.

One person, identified as 26-year-old Torreon Well, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.

SEE ALSO: 32 stolen catalytic converters recovered during traffic stop in NW Harris County, sheriff says

Investigators say Well had a gun and a cutting tool, which was used during the theft.

He is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft.

Well's bond hasn't been set.

Deputies said they are still working to identify the second suspect.

Catalytic converter thefts are occurring everywhere across Houston and the surrounding areas.

It was discovered Tuesday that thieves hit a La Porte car dealership and stole 20 catalytic converters. Thieves target catalytic converters because they can likely get a couple of hundred dollars for each one by selling them for the metals inside.

EMBED More News Videos

We've seen our fair share of catalytic converter thefts around our area lately, but the most recent incident was at a car dealership.



In March, a Houston couple shared with ABC13 that they were out $8,000 in repairs after catalytic converter thefts. The next month, ABC13 reported that catalytic converter thefts in the city of Houston were up more than 400% since last year. In January 2020, 71 cases were reported to the Houston Police Department compared to 298 in the same month this year.

EMBED More News Videos

Houston-area authorities said they are seeing a spike in catalytic converter thefts. After falling victims to the rising crime, a couple has a warning and tip to help prevent others from becoming victims.



WATCH: ABC13's Courtney Fischer tells personal story of catalytic converter theft
EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: ABC13's Courtney Fischer unfortunately has a personal story when it comes to catalytic converter theft. Hear what she has to say about noticing the part is gone and how you can protect yourself.



Papa John's delivery man left without car after his catalytic converter gets stolen
EMBED More News Videos

Isaac Sanchez's car went up in flames, leaving him without a way to make money. Plus, he says this all came at a terrible time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springauto thefttheftarrestcar theft
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AUTO THEFT
Serial burglar costs used car lot owner thousands of dollars
1 dead when auto parts thieves shot at in west Houston, police say
Deputies find 6 stolen vehicles at apartments on SH-249
Amazon van thieves stopped by grandfather who lost granddaughter
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News