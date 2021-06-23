Man arrested in catalytic converter theft at Spring apartments, another on the run

At about 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the Cardiff at Louetta Lakes apartments in the 3400 block of Louetta Road.
That's where witnesses told deputies that two men were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
When deputies arrived, they found the men, who ran away.
One person, identified as 26-year-old Torreon Well, was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail.
Investigators say Well had a gun and a cutting tool, which was used during the theft.
He is charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon and theft.
Well's bond hasn't been set.
Deputies said they are still working to identify the second suspect.
Catalytic converter thefts are occurring everywhere across Houston and the surrounding areas.
It was discovered Tuesday that thieves hit a La Porte car dealership and stole 20 catalytic converters. Thieves target catalytic converters because they can likely get a couple of hundred dollars for each one by selling them for the metals inside.
In March, a Houston couple shared with ABC13 that they were out $8,000 in repairs after catalytic converter thefts. The next month, ABC13 reported that catalytic converter thefts in the city of Houston were up more than 400% since last year. In January 2020, 71 cases were reported to the Houston Police Department compared to 298 in the same month this year.
