Hit-and-run victim's family says chance at justice lost after suspect's death in different crash

A man who was out on bond for allegedly hitting and killing a woman in northwest Harris County died in a crash over the weekend, according to officials.

A man who was out on bond for allegedly hitting and killing a woman in northwest Harris County died in a crash over the weekend, according to officials.

A man who was out on bond for allegedly hitting and killing a woman in northwest Harris County died in a crash over the weekend, according to officials.

A man who was out on bond for allegedly hitting and killing a woman in northwest Harris County died in a crash over the weekend, according to officials.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was out on bond for allegedly hitting and killing a woman in northwest Harris County was killed in a crash over the weekend, according to officials.

Authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Joshua Ivie.

ABC13's Alex Bozarjian broke the news about Ivie's death to the sister of 44-year-old Carolee Dwyer.

Dwyer's family said they were awaiting justice but never expected this.

"I mean, he could have at least looked and tried to help," Angella Boucher, Dwyer's older sister, said.

Boucher is speaking out for the first time since a driver hit and killed her sister in August.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Ivie was driving 90 mph down West Cypress Forest Drive when he hit Dwyer, pinning her up against a nearby home.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman hit and killed by driver who then crashed into NW Harris County house, HCSO says

Boucher said she was walking back to where she was staying after grabbing some things from the store.

"When I saw and I heard that, I just couldn't believe my little sister... I just talked to her, so it was so overwhelming. I stayed out of work for six weeks because I could not function," Boucher said.

Boucher is a Jamaican native but lives in Florida.

She said Dwyer was still living on the island but came to Houston to visit a friend after visiting her for a bit in Florida.

Boucher said Dwyer hadn't even been in town 24 hours before she died.

"I couldn't believe it. I thought it was a prank," Boucher said.

Authorities arrested Ivie about a mile away from the crash scene, according to investigators. He was charged with failing to stop and render aid and felon in possession of a weapon.

According to court documents, Ivie had multiple previous convictions across the state, including assault of a family member, car theft, and burglary.

"We wanted him to get the maximum punishment deemed for that crime," Boucher said.

Ivie posted his $115,000 bond.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, he was due back in court in March.

But, on Saturday, Houston police said he was hit and killed on the North Freeway after he exited his broken-down vehicle.

Ivie had gotten in a crash, pulled over on the shoulder of the exit, and as he got out of the car, a 27-year-old driver hit and killed him.

The driver was impaired and detained but later let go pending further investigation, according to Houston police.

"When I heard, I was like, 'Oh, my God, are you serious? Are you sure?'" Boucher said.

It is not the closure Boucher imagined. She said it robbed her of the chance to look him in the eye.

"I would like to see him and say, 'How could you do this?'" Boucher said.

Her sister was the family's primary breadwinner, according to Boucher.

Dwyer leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter, siblings, and many friends.

"She was very spiritual. She left a Bible on her bed before she went out for that walk," Boucher said.

ABC13 asked Boucher if there was anything she wanted to say to Ivie's family.

"I am sorry, but I think you know how we felt or how we are feeling," Boucher said.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.