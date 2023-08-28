Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver, who was armed with a pistol, ran off but was captured by K9 deputies about a mile away. Friends said the 44-year-old victim was visiting from out of town.

Woman hit and killed by driver who then crashed into NW Harris County house, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman died after she was pinned between a house and a car in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of West Cypress Forest Drive near Grant Road and Jones Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of a newer-model Ford Explorer was likely speeding when he left the roadway and hit the woman, who was walking along the street.

The car then hit a house, pinning the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A photo from the scene shows the Explorer crushed from the impact, covered in insulation and bricks from the home.

Gonzalez said the woman was identified as 44-year-old Carolee Dwer. Friends told investigators Dwer was visiting from out of town, and Sunday was her first day in the area.

Deputies said the driver, identified as 33-year-old Joshua Ivie, was armed with a pistol when he fled on foot after the crash. K9 deputies were able to track him down and arrest him about a mile away.

Ivie was charged with failure to stop and render aid (death) and felon in possession of a weapon.

Gonzalez said it doesn't appear there were any passengers with Ivie in the Explorer, though investigators did find two child car seats inside.

There was someone inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt, deputies said.