A woman was carjacked by two young suspects who were armed with a pistol and a taser, HPD said. Not long after, officers spotted an 18-year-old woman driving her stolen car.

18-year-old woman accused of carjacking leads police on chase before hitting METRO bus, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old woman who was running from police after a carjacking crashed into a METRO bus in southwest Houston, according to police.

Houston police said she was wanted for carjacking a woman who was targeted as she returned home from work.

The location of the carjacking and the scene of the crash at the end of the chase are about 10 miles apart.

It all started around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex in the 8100 block of Richmond Avenue near Dunvale Road, police said.

A 55-year-old woman was coming home from work, trying to park at the Turtle Pointe Apartments, when two young people came up to her and demanded her belongings, police said.

HPD said one suspect had a pistol, and the other had a taser.

The woman gave them her purse, which had her keys inside. That's when they hopped in her Nissan Sentra and took off, according to police.

Officers were canvassing the area, looking for the stolen car, when they spotted it about an hour and a half later, shortly after 10 p.m.

Investigators said the 18-year-old woman who was driving the stolen car led them on a mile-long chase before she collided with a METRO bus that was parked on South Gessner Road.

Fortunately, HPD said no one was inside the bus and no one was injured.

The 18-year-old was arrested after the crash.

At first, investigators said they weren't sure if the 18-year-old was part of the original robbery or if she was just driving the stolen car. However, they later saw her in surveillance video at the apartment complex.

"There's good video from the scene of the actual robbery that took place that's actually clearly showing that this is the suspect from the robbery. So, we have her in custody and the DA has taken charges," Lt. R. Willkens said.

The woman who was carjacked was not hurt, HPD said.

Investigators did not provide a description of the other suspect involved. If you know anything about what happened, you're encouraged to call HPD.

For more on this story, follow Erica Simon on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.