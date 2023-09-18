Carjacking suspect arrested after 6-year-old thrown out of stolen car in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 44-year-old man was arrested after allegedly stealing a car with a little girl sitting in the backseat from an apartment complex in north Houston.

On Sunday, the Houston Police Department said the carjacking happened when the victims were moving personal items out of an apartment on Rushcreek Drive.

The suspect got in the driver's seat and drove away with a 6-year-old girl in the car, according to investigators.

Police told Eyewitness News that one of the victims tried to hold onto the outside of the stolen car, but lost his grip and fell off.

Authorities said shortly after, the carjacking suspect threw the child out of the vehicle near the Oakridge Apartments.

The little girl wasn't injured, but police said the male victim was taken to the hospital.

Officers found the stolen car about 10 miles away from the apartment complex, on the feeder road at 4900 North Freeway, after the female victim used a GPS tracker connected to her car.

HPD said the 44-year-old suspect was arrested without incident.

