5-year-old injured after falling from third floor window, deputies said

A five-year-old was injured on Sunday afternoon after they fell from a window on the third floor, authorities said.

The terrifying incident happened at the City Parc II at West Oaks apartments on Green Crest Drive near Westpark in west Harris County.

Paramedics said they flew the child by LifeFlight to the hospital, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Authorities said they are unsure how the child managed to get access to the open window.

The child's current condition is unknown.
